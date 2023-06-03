https://gettr.com/post/p2idapv5d66
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
In 2017, Miles Guo had already known because the CCP had already warned him that the head of the FBI, the Attorney General, would be their guy. But Miles Guo didn't stop whistleblowing.
在2017年郭文贵先生已经知道了,因为中共已经警告过他了联邦调查局的负责人和总检察长将是他们的人。但是郭文贵先生没有因此停下来。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.