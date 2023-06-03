Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In 2017, Miles Guo had already known because the CCP had already warned him that the head of the FBI, the Attorney General, would be their guy. But Miles Guo didn't stop whistleblowing
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2idapv5d66

0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion

In 2017, Miles Guo had already known because the CCP had already warned him that the head of the FBI, the Attorney General, would be their guy. But Miles Guo didn't stop whistleblowing.

在2017年郭文贵先生已经知道了,因为中共已经警告过他了联邦调查局的负责人和总检察长将是他们的人。但是郭文贵先生没有因此停下来。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket