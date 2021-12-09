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(MIRROR) - Christine Massey Reveals To The Health Ranger: Covid-19 "virus" Has Never Been Isolated And Shown To Cause Disease!
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1025 views • December 09, 2021
Thanks to Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, this interview with Christine Massey is something that MUST be watched.
Regardless of what your stand is on vaccines, you should watch this video. This is an eye-opener.
Regardless of what your stand is on vaccines, you should watch this video. This is an eye-opener.
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