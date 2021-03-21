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Boycott Bayer 🚫 Healthier alternatives to Bayer's drugs and products
jroseland
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93 views • March 21, 2021

You don’t need to be an ethics philosopher to see the significant moral hazard in the unholy marriage of a company that makes people very sick and a company that sells drugs to treat sickness.

I'll join many others who are responding to this merger with a boycott of Bayer's products. I list 40 of Bayer's consumer products and here I'll present healthier alternatives; Nutraceuticals along with biohacking, diet, and lifestyle recommendations.


2:22 History of Bayer and Monsanto

6:25 A case of crony capitalism

8:44 What can we do?

9:31 Adalat

11:10 Adempas

11:45 Advantan

12:33 Afrin

13:07 Aleve

13:30 Alka-Seltzer

14:55 Aspirin

17:05 Avelox™/ Avalox™

17:50 Berocca

18:31 Bepanthen

19:17 Betaferon™ / Betaseron™

20:05 Canesten™

20:42 Claritin™

21:09 Ciprobay™ / Cipro™

22:45 Coppertone™

23:20 Dr. Scholl’s™

23:39 Desonate™

24:39 Diane-35™

26:14 Elevit™

28:00 Eylea™

29:09 Glucobay™

29:57 Iberogast™

32:06 Jaydess™ / Skyla™

34:36 Kogenate™

35:00 Levitra™

39:58 MiraLAX™

41:54 Mirena™

42:34 Nebido™

46:41 Nexavar™

48:50 One-A-Day™

52:08 Priorin™

53:58 Redoxon™

55:10 Rennie™

55:33 Skinoren™

56:50 Stivarga™

58:46 Supradyn™

1:00:30 Xarelto™

1:01:40 Yasminelle™ / Yasmin™ / YAZ™


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Boycott-Bayer


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/

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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


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https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthbig pharmabayerherbal birth control
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy