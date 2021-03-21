Boycott Bayer 🚫 Healthier alternatives to Bayer's drugs and products

You don’t need to be an ethics philosopher to see the significant moral hazard in the unholy marriage of a company that makes people very sick and a company that sells drugs to treat sickness.

I'll join many others who are responding to this merger with a boycott of Bayer's products. I list 40 of Bayer's consumer products and here I'll present healthier alternatives; Nutraceuticals along with biohacking, diet, and lifestyle recommendations.





2:22 History of Bayer and Monsanto

6:25 A case of crony capitalism

8:44 What can we do?

9:31 Adalat

11:10 Adempas

11:45 Advantan

12:33 Afrin

13:07 Aleve

13:30 Alka-Seltzer

14:55 Aspirin

17:05 Avelox™/ Avalox™

17:50 Berocca

18:31 Bepanthen

19:17 Betaferon™ / Betaseron™

20:05 Canesten™

20:42 Claritin™

21:09 Ciprobay™ / Cipro™

22:45 Coppertone™

23:20 Dr. Scholl’s™

23:39 Desonate™

24:39 Diane-35™

26:14 Elevit™

28:00 Eylea™

29:09 Glucobay™

29:57 Iberogast™

32:06 Jaydess™ / Skyla™

34:36 Kogenate™

35:00 Levitra™

39:58 MiraLAX™

41:54 Mirena™

42:34 Nebido™

46:41 Nexavar™

48:50 One-A-Day™

52:08 Priorin™

53:58 Redoxon™

55:10 Rennie™

55:33 Skinoren™

56:50 Stivarga™

58:46 Supradyn™

1:00:30 Xarelto™

1:01:40 Yasminelle™ / Yasmin™ / YAZ™





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Boycott-Bayer





Confused?

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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