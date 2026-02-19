BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Part 3. Using High Surface Area Powders and High Pressure to Scatter away harmful Mesh Network (5G,6G) Technology
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
258 followers
1
38 views • 24 hours ago

New technologies use more advanced frequencies in 5G, 6G and beyond which is harmful to human health. In this video we explain scientifically just how surface area and high pressure curing material scatters and defends against the new mesh network technologies.

Metal powders in orgone composites actually scatter microwave fields and EMF radiation very well. These powders definitely absorb and break up harmful energy waves effectively. We are seeing that the size and surface area of materials like powders, shavings, and small stones only affects how well the orgone energy mix works against EMF radiation. As per the piezoelectric effect requirements, epoxy resin creates the necessary pressure and remains inert after curing. Regarding the cured epoxy, it maintains its non-reactive properties while providing the needed force for the effect.

Smaller metal particles surely make orgone energy composites work better at absorbing and scattering harmful EMF radiation. Moreover, the particle size directly affects how effectively these materials can block electromagnetic waves. Epoxy resin actually lets microwaves pass through and definitely creates the right pressure for the piezoelectric effect, making it the best matrix material for orgone energy composites.

Metal powders actually work best in orgone energy mixes because they have lots of surface area and definitely scatter and soak up microwave signals and EMF waves. Epoxy resin is actually the best choice for orgone energy mixes because it is safe and definitely creates the right pressure needed for the piezoelectric effect.

Listen to this Episode on Spotify Here:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3eav12TiEEd5tbDUbor2MX?si=_ZU-k6PXTOajy0AUEgmLLg

Ten percent off our EMF Protection Products here:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/

Keywords
6gorgonitemesh networksemf scatteringhigh surface area
