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2016 Annual GWPF Lecture - Matt Ridley - Global Warming Versus Global Greening (MIRRORED)
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54 views • January 23, 2020
2016 Annual GWPF Lecture - Matt Ridley - Global Warming Versus Global Greening (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel GWPF at:-
https://youtu.be/j5M1qtN62yk
Matt Ridley delivers the 2016 Annual GWPF Lecture at the Royal Society, London 17 October
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel GWPF at:-
https://youtu.be/j5M1qtN62yk
Matt Ridley delivers the 2016 Annual GWPF Lecture at the Royal Society, London 17 October
Category
News & Politics
Keywords
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