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How to Search for Censored Internet Content
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112 views • September 20, 2020
The Censored Search web site is a search engine for censored, banned, and shadow banned web sites that discloses the algorithms used to find and rank the search results and enables paying customers to configure the algorithms for their needs.
Search engines such as Google and social media services such as Facebook are funded by advertisers such as giant health and pharmaceuticals companies and billionaires who pay them to promote their products and services. Even if those products or services are overpriced, ineffective, or dangerous. Major search engines and social media are NOT funded by end users like you.
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
If you are a censored web site, you need an alternative to Google and other search engines to continue to reach your current audience and expand your audience in the face of growing censorship. Mailing lists and RSS subscriptions do not give your audience an easy way to quickly find your content that is relevant to their concerns. Please submit your web site to our censored site search engine at https://suggest.censored-search.com and share our site with your audience.
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
Search engines such as Google and social media services such as Facebook are funded by advertisers such as giant health and pharmaceuticals companies and billionaires who pay them to promote their products and services. Even if those products or services are overpriced, ineffective, or dangerous. Major search engines and social media are NOT funded by end users like you.
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
If you are a censored web site, you need an alternative to Google and other search engines to continue to reach your current audience and expand your audience in the face of growing censorship. Mailing lists and RSS subscriptions do not give your audience an easy way to quickly find your content that is relevant to their concerns. Please submit your web site to our censored site search engine at https://suggest.censored-search.com and share our site with your audience.
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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