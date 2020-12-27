ISRAEL BOMBS SYRIA FOR BUZZING LEBANON!

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LIST OF ASSASSINATED LEBANESE POLITICIANS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_assassinated_Lebanese_politicians
SYRIAN CIVL WAR SPILLOVER INTO LEBANON https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrian_Civil_War_spillover_in_Lebanon
BACKGROUND SYRIA/LEBANON: https://merip.org/2005/09/syria-and-lebanon-a-brotherhood-transformed/