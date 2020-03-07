2016 RNC: Promises Made Promises Kept **

** Donald J Trump Accepts Nomination for President of the US at 2016 RNC

** Trump, having been formally nominated as the Republican presidential nominee on the second night of the convention, spoke on the fourth and final night of the convention.

Trump spoke for 75 minutes, making his speech the longest since at least the 1972 Republican National Convention and one of the longest acceptance speeches ever in major-party convention history. In his speech, Trump stated that America faces a "crisis" due to "attacks on our police" and "terrorism in our cities," and emphasized an important theme in his campaign: law and order. Trump also promised to limit American participation in global crises and trade deals. When Trump turned to the subject of illegal immigration, many in the audience began shouting "Build the wall, build the wall," referring to a signature promise of Trump's campaign to build a wall on the Mexico–United States border. Trump also repeatedly attacked President Barack Obama and the Democratic presumptive nominee, Hillary Clinton, arguing that the country and world had become less safe during their time in office.

** President Trump Keeps Promises to the 'Forgotten Americans'

** “In his 2016 victory speech, Donald Trump talked about ‘the forgotten men and women of our country,’ declaring that they ‘will be forgotten no longer.’ Today, after months of impeachment proceedings, accusations of wrongdoing and a media that has reported overwhelmingly negative stories about him for three years, his polling numbers are at their highest ever,” Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James writes. -The Washington Times

** Senator John Thune

While Dems continue to peddle their socialist fantasies, GOP economic policies have made life better for Americans. And we actually have the numbers to back it up:

- 18 months of wage growth at or above 3%

- Nearly 2 years of unemployment below 4%

- 7 million new jobs in 3 years