Lying in the middle of a hot street, she hoped someone would notice her and take her away

Pitiful Animal





Apr 11, 2024





When I met Molly in person in person, I was very scared.

But I knew the feelings Molly was going through, and I didn't allow myself to give up.

After turning away for about 10 minutes, I mustered up the courage to walk over to her.

I gave her some vitamins and painkillers.

Then we went to the vet together.

The way Molly looked at me told me she was ready for a tough fight.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmROk8xyJc8