EXCLUSIVE - Andrew Bridgen Member of Parliament is interviewed by John Mappin.

Andrew Bridgen explains in depth the deep parliamentary injustice to which he has been subject as a sitting elected member of the UK Parliament, and lays out the facts concerning COVID vaccine harms and COVID vaccine deaths caused by these lethal toxic injections, in what is now the coordinated medical crime of the century.

The data concerning vaccine harms was known to the government weeks ago. Why has the vaccine not been withdrawn and why has the Government not called for an independent investigation.





