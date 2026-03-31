💥Missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel last night

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💥🇮🇱 Missile strike in Beit Shemesh.
Adding: Israel announces the loss of three IOF terrorists during a skirmish with Hezbollah (Lebanon).
Adding: Hours after a law last night approving the execution of Palestinian prisoners was passed, Jordanian air defenses stood in solidarity with Palestinians by intercepting an Iranian missile headed toward Israel. (Sarcasm!)