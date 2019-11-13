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Sandy Hook Has Always Been About Destroying 2A, Will The Ruling Destroy Judicial Tyranny?
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23 views • November 13, 2019
Can a gun manufacturer be sued simply for being a gun manufacturer? The Supreme Court is willing to destroy the concept of liability & negligence for ALL manufacturers in order to destroy the 2A. Will this be the decision that destroys any remaining credibility of our “justice system”?
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