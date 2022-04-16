Giants amongst us. They’ve found a way to turn the genes off. #DNA changes of Biblical proportions.

Genesis 6:4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.





Job 39:9-12 King James Version

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9 Will the unicorn be willing to serve thee, or abide by thy crib?

10 Canst thou bind the unicorn with his band in the furrow? or will he harrow the valleys after thee?

11 Wilt thou trust him, because his strength is great? or wilt thou leave thy labour to him?

12 Wilt thou believe him, that he will bring home thy seed, and gather it into thy barn?



The unicorn is a legendary or mythical creature that has been described since antiquity as a beast with a single large, pointed, spiraling horn projecting from its forehead.



Someone or something is turning the KJV Bible into a book of Fairytales. How soon until we see fairies, gnomes and leprechauns in the Bible.