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Budesonide Part 2 - YES it is a CURE!
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183 views • May 14, 2021
It's 2021 and Dr Richard Bartlett IS BACK to tell us that YES, the corticosteroid Budesonide IS A CURE for COVID-19 and SARS-CoV2. Originally aired on April 17th 2021 at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://budesonideworks.com/
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