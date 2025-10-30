I look forward to exchanging views with you, on questions for our two countries and the world — Xi

❗️Trump suddenly orders the Pentagon to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons following Putin's example.

At the beginning of negotiations with Xi Jinping, one of the journalists asked the US president about the reason for the order to suddenly start nuclear weapons testing.

😁"Thank you all very much," Trump replied and ignored the question.

☢️Trump orders nuclear weapons tests

Toyota Motor Corp. denies U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of a new $10B investment in U.S. factories.

➡️Executive Hiroyuki Ueda, speaking at Japan Mobility Show, said no such pledge was made during talks with Japanese and U.S. officials.

➡️Trump, on a Japan visit, claimed Toyota would invest $10B in new U.S. auto plants across multiple states.

➡️Ueda clarified the figure likely refers to Toyota’s $10B investment during Trump’s first term, not a new commitment.

➡️Toyota reaffirms ongoing U.S. investment and job creation, with nearly $50B already invested and 49,000 employees, but did not specify any new investment amount.

➡️This response effectively debunks Trump's claim of a new $10 billion pledge .

🐻Daddy making things up? That only happens in Aberbaijan!

☢️ The US has no technical, military, or political grounds to resume nuclear testing, Daryl Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association, told RIA Novosti, commenting on

Trump's decision to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

He added that the States are legally obliged to comply with the CTBT, which almost all countries in the world have joined.

“Recklessly announcing his intention to resume nuclear testing, he will provoke strong opposition from the Nevada community and all US allies, which could trigger a chain reaction of tests by US adversaries and undermine the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Kimball added.