BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Xi: I look forward to exchanging views with you, on questions for our 2 countries & the world — Xi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 24 hours ago

I look forward to exchanging views with you, on questions for our two countries and the world — Xi

❗️Trump suddenly orders the Pentagon to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons following Putin's example.

At the beginning of negotiations with Xi Jinping, one of the journalists asked the US president about the reason for the order to suddenly start nuclear weapons testing. 

😁"Thank you all very much," Trump replied and ignored the question.

☢️Trump orders nuclear weapons tests    https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115460423936412555

Adding:

Toyota Motor Corp. denies U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of a new $10B investment in U.S. factories. 

➡️Executive Hiroyuki Ueda, speaking at Japan Mobility Show, said no such pledge was made during talks with Japanese and U.S. officials. 

➡️Trump, on a Japan visit, claimed Toyota would invest $10B in new U.S. auto plants across multiple states. 

➡️Ueda clarified the figure likely refers to Toyota’s $10B investment during Trump’s first term, not a new commitment.

➡️Toyota reaffirms ongoing U.S. investment and job creation, with nearly $50B already invested and 49,000 employees, but did not specify any new investment amount. 

➡️This response effectively debunks Trump's claim of a new $10 billion pledge .

🐻Daddy making things up? That only happens in Aberbaijan! 

More: 

☢️ The US has no technical, military, or political grounds to resume nuclear testing, Daryl Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association, told RIA Novosti, commenting on

Trump's decision to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

He added that the States are legally obliged to comply with the CTBT, which almost all countries in the world have joined.

“Recklessly announcing his intention to resume nuclear testing, he will provoke strong opposition from the Nevada community and all US allies, which could trigger a chain reaction of tests by US adversaries and undermine the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Kimball added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy