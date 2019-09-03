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Trudeau Commits $9 Billion In Canadian’s Money To Waring African Tribes
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28 views • September 03, 2019
Trudeau Commits Canada To $9 Billion Program To Assist Sub-Saharan Africa
The Sahel Alliance seeks to help stabilize the five Sahel countries—Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad—facing chronic insecurity, rising extremism and terrorist threats, lack of economic prospects and access to education, jobs and essential services such as water and electricity. The alliance also includes the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme.
It’s unclear what Canada’s observer status at the Sahel Alliance will entail and whether it will require additional funding announcements to support the organization’s projects in Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.
The alliance plans to implement over 600 projects by 2022, with global funding of €9 billion ($13.5 billion Cdn). Benefit: Third World, United Nation, Nation of Islam. Loser: Canadian tax-payers. Under King Justin, isn’t this ALWAYS THE WAY?
Once again Justin Trudeau goes to bat for “his people.” Unfortunately for the Canadian-born, Justin’s people are of the NON-CANADIAN variety. Mr. Trudeau is very concerned about the health and welfare of the people– Africans, Muslims, Sikhs, Gays, and Transgendered. A most curious collection of disparate peoples if there ever was one.
Justin Trudeau ran for prime minister based on a campaign to work to benefit the people of Canada. Then, once achieving victory, he went to work supporting and funding the people of Africa. Trudeau ran for office on a platform for the legalization of marijuana. Then, post-election, he worked to integrate the Nation of Islam into Canadian society.
What does establishment media have to say about all this? NOTHING. Are sensible Canadians to believe Andrew Coyne, Chantal Hebert, Jonathan Kay and other leading establishment journalists are UNABLE to recognize the lies and hypocrisy inherent in Trudeau’s behaviour? They recognize it, alright–they just REFUSE to inform the public of the cold, hard truth.
Justin Trudeau has DECEIVED the Canadian people. NO ONE–apart from Canada’s immigration and multicultural industries– asked for what Mr. Trudeau has delivered to our nation. Based upon the establishment of a majority Liberal government, Justin proceeded to TRANS-form Canada into an ELECTED DICTATORSHIP.
This is the true outcome of the “post-modern” Canada of which our Supreme Leader speaks. Old Stock Canadians would be wise to smarten up about this right quick, and vote according on October 21st, 2019.
— B. SALZBERG
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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The Sahel Alliance seeks to help stabilize the five Sahel countries—Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad—facing chronic insecurity, rising extremism and terrorist threats, lack of economic prospects and access to education, jobs and essential services such as water and electricity. The alliance also includes the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme.
It’s unclear what Canada’s observer status at the Sahel Alliance will entail and whether it will require additional funding announcements to support the organization’s projects in Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.
The alliance plans to implement over 600 projects by 2022, with global funding of €9 billion ($13.5 billion Cdn). Benefit: Third World, United Nation, Nation of Islam. Loser: Canadian tax-payers. Under King Justin, isn’t this ALWAYS THE WAY?
Once again Justin Trudeau goes to bat for “his people.” Unfortunately for the Canadian-born, Justin’s people are of the NON-CANADIAN variety. Mr. Trudeau is very concerned about the health and welfare of the people– Africans, Muslims, Sikhs, Gays, and Transgendered. A most curious collection of disparate peoples if there ever was one.
Justin Trudeau ran for prime minister based on a campaign to work to benefit the people of Canada. Then, once achieving victory, he went to work supporting and funding the people of Africa. Trudeau ran for office on a platform for the legalization of marijuana. Then, post-election, he worked to integrate the Nation of Islam into Canadian society.
What does establishment media have to say about all this? NOTHING. Are sensible Canadians to believe Andrew Coyne, Chantal Hebert, Jonathan Kay and other leading establishment journalists are UNABLE to recognize the lies and hypocrisy inherent in Trudeau’s behaviour? They recognize it, alright–they just REFUSE to inform the public of the cold, hard truth.
Justin Trudeau has DECEIVED the Canadian people. NO ONE–apart from Canada’s immigration and multicultural industries– asked for what Mr. Trudeau has delivered to our nation. Based upon the establishment of a majority Liberal government, Justin proceeded to TRANS-form Canada into an ELECTED DICTATORSHIP.
This is the true outcome of the “post-modern” Canada of which our Supreme Leader speaks. Old Stock Canadians would be wise to smarten up about this right quick, and vote according on October 21st, 2019.
— B. SALZBERG
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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