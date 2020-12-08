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Police Def: To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim
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112 views • December 08, 2020
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/npas-unwanted-attention_P7qHcVSNehe9mwn.html
18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.
THIS IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF AIR GANG STALKING MASONIC PAEDOPHILES AT WORK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o6o9zlFEurrO/
If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels
MILITARY WEPAONS USED BY POLICE
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2017/02/17/beamed-high-tech-synthetic-alzheimers-dementia-brains-aneurysms-and-strokes/
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN ON GENOCIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJYxdKWMhPe0/
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.
The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.
"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "
"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."
"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator
(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/npas-unwanted-attention_P7qHcVSNehe9mwn.html
18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.
THIS IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF AIR GANG STALKING MASONIC PAEDOPHILES AT WORK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o6o9zlFEurrO/
If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels
MILITARY WEPAONS USED BY POLICE
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2017/02/17/beamed-high-tech-synthetic-alzheimers-dementia-brains-aneurysms-and-strokes/
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN ON GENOCIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJYxdKWMhPe0/
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.
The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.
"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "
"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."
"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator
(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)
Keywords
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