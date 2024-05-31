Create New Account
Gov't Wants You Stuck in Your Feeeeelz
What is happening
Larken Rose

May 31, 2024

Almost everyone -- even pro-freedom folk -- can be susceptible to having their EMOTIONS shutting down their ability to THINK. And the parasites in power are very good at exploitation that aspect of human nature.


