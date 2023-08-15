Baerbock blamiert sich mit Klima-Reise zu den Fidschi-Inseln
7 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Die Reise zu den Fidschi Inseln, um für unsere Umwelt zu kämpfen wurde zur Umweltkatastrophe und Blamage.
Keywords
baerbockumwelt160000 l kerosinblamagegrueninnen aussen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos