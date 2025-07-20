Do You Conform To Please

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walk and Talk about conforming to please people , the globalist . Conforming to agendas and fashions and the narrative, the mob mentality, the enablers of the system , the protectors of the system , the bottom feeders working for the system to collect fines off their neighbours and very own people .