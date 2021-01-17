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2020 Year In Review
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40 views • January 17, 2021
This is a meme show, pause where you need to read the full meme. Political satire, political opinion, political education #FairUse for teaching, political opinion, and political satire. I stand on the principals that each and every one has a right to self defense, and to not do vigilante violence. Take this with that in mind. Reason over irrational behavior is what we are called to do. Peacefully protest with out mindless recklessness. We are not like those who have no principles.
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