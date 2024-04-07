Lockheed Martin Employee Attempts to Run Over Activists to Go Murder Innocent Women & Children

Lockheed Martin Employee Attempts to Run Over Activists to Go Murder More Innocent Women and Children





Lockheed Martin employee attempts to run over pro-Palestine protesters





A Lockheed Martin employee drove his car through a line of pro-Palestine activists and nearly ran over a group of protestors lying down for a die-in before brandishing a knife and threatening to kill someone. 2024/04/04





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Lockheed Martin, Employee, Activists, Protesters, threatens, Pro-Palestinian,