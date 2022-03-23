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HOW TO START CROCHET DRESS WITHOUT SLIP / COMO EMPEZAR VESTIDO A CROCHE SIN BATA
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11 views • March 23, 2022
For those who asked me how to make the Crochet dress without the slip. An slip can be added at the end when the dress is finished.
Para aquellos que me preguntaron cómo hacer el vestido a CROCHE sin Bata. La Bata puede ser añadida al final cuando el vestido ha sido terminado.
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Link to Crochet Dress video / Enlace al video Vestido a Croche:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq_sV9xvgCQ&;t=274s
Music:
Awaiting Return - Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100318
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Para aquellos que me preguntaron cómo hacer el vestido a CROCHE sin Bata. La Bata puede ser añadida al final cuando el vestido ha sido terminado.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturyuofficial/?hl=es
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Link to Crochet Dress video / Enlace al video Vestido a Croche:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq_sV9xvgCQ&;t=274s
Music:
Awaiting Return - Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100318
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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