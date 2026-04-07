U.K. Servicemen were Brutally KILLED during the Attack on a British Warship by Pro-Iranian Forces

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Meanwhile, Iran has officially acknowledged that the head of the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Majid Khademi, was killed during a recent missile attack by the American-Israeli coalition. It is noteworthy that right after that, the IRGC attacked the joint UAE-Israel drone assembly center located at the American Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait. Furthermore, Iranian missiles also rained down on a weapons factory in Abu Dhabi. It is well known that this plant belonged to the company 'Raneen Systems' and was engaged in the production of components for radars of American air defense systems such as Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). ......................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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