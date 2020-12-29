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100% PROOF OF GOVT TRAINING DRILL IN NASHVILLE THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
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3502 views • December 29, 2020
This is one of the most damaging bodycam videos ever posted to the internet by one of the Metro Nashville PD (MNPD) Officers regarding the Nashville Explosion. He is either a Patriot with a Conscious, or he wants to protect himself from the mass arrests of the Deep State, FBI, CIA, Metro Nashville PD Higher Ups, and "hopefully" a taking down of all the Fake Mainstream Media News stations too. It shows all the downtown streets were blocked off by several police cars. One officer says where should these people evacuate before the explosion. Officers walking the downtown sidewalks make a comment that the loud speaker announcement is spooky, but nobody goes looking for the source. One officer makes a comment that the building they are standing next to is the building that houses all the incoming hard lines for the entire southeast. Another officer makes a comment that makes sense, that's why they put a bomb there. You can clearly see the RV is not parked anywhere near the ATT building. The officers then walk around the corner and get all the way back to their patrol car, then the explosion goes off. One witness says he saw a giant fireball on top of the ATT building, and the cop says I know, moves the guy along, and doesn't take down his info as an eyewitness. Not a single person, including all the preplaced cops, is killed or injured during this FALSE FLAG EVENT. The video doesn't lie, this should help President Trump to take down the Deep State with all of their FALSE FLAG EVENTS. Not sure if the cops are made aware they are part of the event, or not, but from their conversations, I would say they have been BRIEFED or READ IN. Most officers likely thought it was merely a Training Drill. Never forget, all government training drills do not end up as False Flag Events; however, ALL FALSE FLAG EVENTS START OFF AS GOVERNMENT TRAINING DRILLS.
Note: The explosion was most likely caused by a 250 lb Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) dropped from an MQ-9 Reaper which are overseen by the CIA. This would also explain why No Police Bomb Squad was present on the ground, why the cops evacuated the area to get rid of excessive casualties and witnesses, why the Air Space over Nashville was temporary shut down before the explosion so that air plane pilots and passengers would not see the incoming bomb, and why a vapor trail was seen flying in just before the detonation.
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WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpX2BhuebVoM/
NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fAphIZDqcZd/
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIDEO SHOWING INCOMING MISSILE STRIKE OR ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE WEAPON [2020-12-27]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DuX6iPfLiK4j/
100% PROOF OF GOVT TRAINING DRILL IN NASHVILLE THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4eRI7i7abrl/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The explosion was most likely caused by a 250 lb Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) dropped from an MQ-9 Reaper which are overseen by the CIA. This would also explain why No Police Bomb Squad was present on the ground, why the cops evacuated the area to get rid of excessive casualties and witnesses, why the Air Space over Nashville was temporary shut down before the explosion so that air plane pilots and passengers would not see the incoming bomb, and why a vapor trail was seen flying in just before the detonation.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpX2BhuebVoM/
NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fAphIZDqcZd/
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIDEO SHOWING INCOMING MISSILE STRIKE OR ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE WEAPON [2020-12-27]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DuX6iPfLiK4j/
100% PROOF OF GOVT TRAINING DRILL IN NASHVILLE THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4eRI7i7abrl/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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