🚨Wow, just wow! Sean Hannity blasts Vivek, says he is not qualified to be president.
Published 15 hours ago

🚨Wow, just wow! Sean Hannity blasts Vivek live on air. 

"Why don't you just own what you say and stand by it and stop playing these games?"

"You're not answering my question ... answer the question!"

"You go on these shows, people quote you on your exact words, and you deny your own words."

"I think people who never held public office, like you, they're not qualified to be president."


Absolutely brutal.

