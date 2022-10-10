Child predators using gender clinics to amputate children’s breasts at alarming rate across America

more at> https://ourfreedomprotests.com/

(Natural News) Child predators and transgender activists are infiltrating the internet, the education system and the medical system, brainwashing kids with perverse, self-destructive material that is designed to strip adolescents of their identities, poison their physiologies and mutilate their bodies. Sunday, October 09, 2022 by: Lance D Johnson

Tags: amputation, badhealth, badmedicine, biological reality, brainswashed, Child abuse, child mutilations, child predators, culture wars, delusions, demonic, feelings, Gender identity, groomers, hormones, indoctrination, left cult, lunatics, maiming, masectomy, mutilation, regret, Satanic, shame, Social media, top surgery, transgenderism, woke





This article may contain statements that reflect the opinion of the author