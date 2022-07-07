Ontario Cannabis Market

There have been a variety of conflicting reports covering Ontario sales trends over the last.

For starters, Ontario stands as the largest province for total cannabis sales throughout Canada. Revenue growth has been healthy since the market launched, with $165M in total sales in April 2022.

While total sales are increasing, prices of products are decreasing with price compression impacting larger categories.

This price compression was mainly driven by increased competition as more retailers opened stores. The growing number of stores also had a negative impact on the average revenue of individual retailers in Ontario.

For example, when examining a sample of 100 retailers that were open during April 2021 and April 2022, the median store saw a 14% decline in sales year over year.

Episode 984 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…

#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData

https://youtu.be/d89lPGJ9l6w