And We Know 3.6.2024 Big B@@MS, More wins, Storm coming, Resignations happening, IDES of March Arrest Wars! Pray!

LT of And We Know
March 6, 2024
It’s only March folks! There sure has been a lot of major victories lately. We have Super Tuesday, Victoria Nuland out, John Kerry out, AZ resignation, win in NC, wins with woke companies and so much more to cover. Let’s go.
—————————————
Cheating in VT:
https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1765218159814947104?s=20
Ban rescinded on VJ pic https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1765080723520971088?s=20
Nikki Haley tells a reporter that she wants the court cases to hurry up and push Trump further into trial before the 2024 election. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18833
CNN admits Trump owns the Republican Party and there is no turning back. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18878
Andrew Cuomo is being subpoenaed by a congressional subcommittee https://t.me/PepeMatter/18870
Hold on Trump, we’re coming!!! https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/110553
“We’re gonna take back our country.” — President Trump https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/110595
Trump talked to ELON https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1765180141259641194?s=20
——————————
