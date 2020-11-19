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All these years later, Obama gave up on you | Joe Pinion
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84 views • November 19, 2020
Newsmax TV's Joe Pinion comments on the ideologies and political statements made by President Trump, as well as former President Barack Obama in past election cycles and leading up to 2020. - via Saturday Agenda, Saturdays at 1PM ET on Newsmax TV
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