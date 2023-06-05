https://gettr.com/post/p2iuysxe084

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】LFA TV Founder Jeremy Herrell(GETTR:@jeremyherrell): They have funded the CCP. They have given them all the technology. They've given them free rein, they've allowed the CCP into all these major organizations to where they have influence all over the world. They have perfected the model in communist China, and now they decided to use it here against us. But we don’t care, and we'll suffer in prison if we have to. #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】LFA TV 创始人杰里米·埃雷尔(GETTR:@jeremyherrell) ：他们资助了中共；他们给了中共一切的科技；他们允许中共自由发展；他们允许中共进入所有他们在世界各地有影响力的机构。他们已经在中共国完善了这个模式，现在他们决定在美国应用这种模式来对付美国人民。但是我们不怕，如果需要，我们愿意在监狱受苦。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





