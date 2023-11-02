Why Israel is Not an Ally or Friend of America - Presented by Philip Giraldi

The Torah and the Noahide Law Connections:
The Jewish Encyclopedia envisages a Noahide regime as a possible world order immediately preceding the universal reign of the Talmud.
It has to be understood that we are not dealing with the Noah of the Bible when the religion of Judaism refers to "Noahide law," but the Noahide law as understood and interpreted by the absolute system of falsification that constitutes the Talmud.
Under the Talmud's counterfeit Noahide Laws, the worship of Jesus is forbidden under penalty of death, since such worship of Christ is condemned by Judaism as idolatry. Meanwhile various forms of incest are permitted under the Talmudic understanding of the Noahide code. (Enziklopediya Talmudit, note 1, pp. 351-352).
The Talmud also states the penalty for disobedience: "One additional element of greater severity is that violation of any one of the seven laws subjects the Noahide to capital punishment by decapitation. (Sanh. 57A)"
(Talmud - Sukkah 52a). With the end of free will, the opportunity to earn reward and enhance one's portion in the World to Come will also cease -- forever.
Rv:20:4: And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
Maimonides Mishnah Torah, in Chapter 10 of the English Translation, states concerning Jesus Christ:
"It is a mitzvah [religious duty; ARC], however, to eradicate Jewish traitors, minnim, and apikorsim, and to cause them to descend to the pit of destruction, since they cause difficulty to the Jews and sway the people away from God, as did Jesus of Nazareth and his students, and Tzadok, Baithos, and their students. May the name of the wicked rot." 6.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180706090843/http://www.thewatcherfiles.com/noahide_laws.htm
Noahide Laws and Decapitation for Confessing Jesus is Lord
https://gazetawarszawska.eu/2014/05/24/noahide-laws-decapitation-confessing-jesus-lord/
The Noahide Laws Deception
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gT947hjGb56N/
Say No to Noahide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFUMYXxHZmjI/
The Noahide World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ABH4Xqzhuoqq/
As It Was in the Days of Noah
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5BLgmrBR8IS/
The Truth About the Noahide Laws
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY5xFHL89vAr/
There's a Noahide Storm Coming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gCNTb46L3Mml/
Stop Noahide Law
http://stopnoahidelaw.com
Noahide Laws Posters Declaring "UNCLE SAM" to be JEWISH
http://americanholocaustcoming.blogspot.com/2012_04_01_archive.html
Sanhedrin sets "70 Nations" conference on Noahide Law
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2019/09/sanhedrin-sets-70-nations-conference-on.html
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.