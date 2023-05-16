Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine Air Defense over Kiev last night that 'intercepted' 6 “Kinzhals"… But, 2 huge Explosions Intercepted by the Targets… US Patriot Struck by RU "Kinzhal"
117 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

🚀💥🔥🎯Ukraine air defense over Kiev last night that 'intercepted' 6 “Kinzhals… 2 huge explosions intercepted by the targets…

MOD Russia said this morning:
U.S.-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missile system has been struck by Kinnzhal hypersonic glide vehicle in Kiev.

Ukrainian sources report that in addition to the defeat of the Patriot air defense system, Terminal B was completely destroyed at the Zhuliany airport at night, as well as a missile unit near the radar station. There, allegedly, was the second arrival of the "Dagger".

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket