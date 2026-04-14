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4/14/26 TRUMP/IRAN: GLOBAL ENERGY/FINANCE CHESS BOARD RESET!! OIL TANKERS HEAD TO USA! CCP, NATO, THINK! Media PSY OPS WMD Must End 4 Am Rev 250 to Prevail!!
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4/14/26 President Trump is overthrowing the most powerful Globalist Bankster Cartel: Energy Dominance over America! As the CCP's Ambassador to the USA meets with Trump today at the White House, America's Hormuz Strait Naval Blockade is sending 100's of oil tankers to the USA to purchase oil and gas. The strategy to defeat the City of London is working! Free your minds from the psy ops of social media division & emotional control and take Action locally to be a warrior for completing the American Revolution!! Shields Up! Freedom warriors! We ARE FREE!


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TAKE ACTION!

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Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Eric Swalwell hit with Criminal Charges!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/los-angeles-da-launches-investigation-swalwell/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v78ieym-41426.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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