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Depopulation Pakistan No Jab No Phone Unvaccinated Citizens To Have SIM Cards Blocked In Pakistan
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15 views • June 12, 2021
Wow! The powers at be are now threatening the people in Pakistan. If they do not take the jab, they will have sim cards blocked, so no phone!! They must be getting desperate to threaten their citizens like that. Do this or else!! There have been wars start over less than this!!
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