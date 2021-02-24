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Banking on Corruption: "Den of Vipers" & Central Bank Shenanigans
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93 views • February 24, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 24, 2021: "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" reveals banker secrets - inflation, bitcoin, MMT, Great Reset, etc.
*** BOOK "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (available through Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
*** BOOK "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (available through Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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