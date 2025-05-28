BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 36: Clergy Sexual Misconduct | Pastors Who Look for Prey
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1445 followers
28 views • 15 hours ago

In every congregation of 400, studies show 7 women will have experienced sexual misconduct from someone in ministry. The Christian church has been rocked recently by reports of pastors and ministers who have used their positions to lure victims in and use them for their own perverse means. Mike Brown, Mike Bickle, Steve Lawson, Robert Morris, and many more have a long list of victims they preyed on. Men, too, have been preyed upon by so-called prophetic ministries. How can you identify if you or someone you love was groomed by a spiritual predator? Clergy Sexual Misconduct can have long-lasting effects of shame and silence along with confusion. Tonight we will dive into what CSM is and how you can become healed and made whole if someone wrongfully used their place of spiritual mentor in an unbiblical and abusive manner. Exploiting the sacred trust. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-36/

Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartschurch abusechurch sexual miscconduct
