Alex Stone and Chase Geiser | The Rise of American Populism

Embark on a thought-provoking journey with Chase Geiser, digital marketer turned political firebrand, as we dissect the anatomy of American discontent and the populist wave reshaping our political landscape. Chase's recent publication, "The Rise of American Populism," draws from his transformational shift in focus, ignited by the events of January 6th and the political awakening of 2020. Our conversation unveils the imperative for a grassroots movement to usurp the bipartisan corrosion of our nation's bedrock. Honest, unflinching politicians who champion the populous over corporate moguls become the clarion call as we navigate through the tribulations within the Republican Party, and the looming radicalization that could redefine its future.





Navigating the historical policy decisions that harken back to the gold standard's departure, we traverse the realm of economic turmoil and the socialist undercurrents that thinkers like Michael Malice and Dr. Rodney Howard Brown warn of. The potency of minority influence in political arenas takes center stage, spotlighting the LGBTQ community's strides in activism and the burgeoning support for MAGA ideals within Black and Hispanic demographics. This episode doesn't just skim the surface but penetrates the strategic blueprint necessary for forging real political change, underscoring the might of an informed, radical minority in steering America toward a transformative epoch.





When you go to mypillow.com and use promo code GenZ, you can get a discount of UP TO 66% off your order!!!