A Massive SHOCK to the U.S.┃For the First Time in History, the USAF lost 5 Warplanes in one DAY

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On March 16, the Iranian Military Department officially announced that starting from February 28, Iran had used only 7% of its missiles. At the same time, it's reported that these missiles were of an old sample, produced more than 10 years ago. IRGC officials confirmed that Iran currently has almost 100,000 missiles at its disposal. In addition, the Iranian military also confirmed the heavy losses of American forces during the recent missile attack on the 'Prince Sultan' airbase in Saudi Arabia. .......................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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