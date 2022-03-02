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RUSSELL "TEXAS" BENTLEY - WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT the UKRAINE & RUSSIA CONFLICT - The DONBASS in 2014 - Encore Interview From February 25, 2016
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269 views • March 02, 2022
Thanks to Veritas TV for this interview from February 25, 2016.
I'm re-releasing a VERITAS interview with Russell "Texas" Bentley, an American from Texas who is fighting side by side with the Russian-backed rebel Ukrainian forces in Donesk against the U.S. backed fascists Ukrainian military forces. The interview is dated February 25, 2016 (exactly six years ago). I must admit, back then I was not as well versed as I am today about the situation. I bet it is more relevant today.
This is the truth from the front line of the conflict - not the mainstream media version. Russell is currently safe and in the same area.
For Part 2 and full access to all of our interviews, subscribe at http://www.veritasradio.com in order to support an impartial, censorship/commercial-free platform.
Download our RSS feed with Part 1 of all of our interview: http://www.veritasradio.com/vs.rss
Web: http://www.VeritasRadio.com
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/MHostalrich
*** Please LIKE / Comment / Subscribe to This Channel! ****
This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com
I'm re-releasing a VERITAS interview with Russell "Texas" Bentley, an American from Texas who is fighting side by side with the Russian-backed rebel Ukrainian forces in Donesk against the U.S. backed fascists Ukrainian military forces. The interview is dated February 25, 2016 (exactly six years ago). I must admit, back then I was not as well versed as I am today about the situation. I bet it is more relevant today.
This is the truth from the front line of the conflict - not the mainstream media version. Russell is currently safe and in the same area.
For Part 2 and full access to all of our interviews, subscribe at http://www.veritasradio.com in order to support an impartial, censorship/commercial-free platform.
Download our RSS feed with Part 1 of all of our interview: http://www.veritasradio.com/vs.rss
Web: http://www.VeritasRadio.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook/veritasshow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MHostalrich
*** Please LIKE / Comment / Subscribe to This Channel! ****
This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com
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