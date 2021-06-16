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Mobile phone communication - a trigger for miscarriages?
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13 views • June 16, 2021
Suddenly and seemingly at random, the number of miscarriages in a city rises. Could there be a connection to mobile communications? This very city had heavily pushed forward the expansion of the 5G network some time before.
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