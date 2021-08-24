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China's world power 100 year plan
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32 views • August 24, 2021
China's 100-Year Plan is designed to be the supreme ruler of the world. They are ruining other countries manufacturing. They copy and then sell their cheaper products that break down, and ruin the reputation of that company, They have ignored maritime laws and built military islands in the sea. They are presently building 4 state of the art battleships.
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