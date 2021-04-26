© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D.I.Y. Independent Internet Networks
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • April 26, 2021
This is the first in a series of how to videos to build an internet of the people free of corporate control and bias...
and that is just the beginning. Coupled with our free applications... Big Data Social media, search engine and eCommerce companies of all types, will be made obsolete by our true peer to peer network. ~ Subscribe and stay informed.
LINKS:
https://dbiua.org/
https://www.jupiterbroadcasting.com
Sneak Peak into other projects:
https://othernet.is/
https://mini-cubes.com
INDI CORPS is currently building an all inclusive website...
Please check back soon for the link!
and that is just the beginning. Coupled with our free applications... Big Data Social media, search engine and eCommerce companies of all types, will be made obsolete by our true peer to peer network. ~ Subscribe and stay informed.
LINKS:
https://dbiua.org/
https://www.jupiterbroadcasting.com
Sneak Peak into other projects:
https://othernet.is/
https://mini-cubes.com
INDI CORPS is currently building an all inclusive website...
Please check back soon for the link!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.