How to Fix Chronic Back Pain with Ozone Therapy Injection, 84 Year Old Male Arthritis

Rucker Integrative Medicine and Bino Rucker, M.D. are proud to present this video which shows our patient receiving an ozone injection for arthritis in the back. Larry is an 84 year old male who has been very active in his life with sports and has kept himself in excellent shape. For the past 20 years he has been dealing with chronic pain in his back because of arthritis and has found no relief. This video shows the procedure of the ozone injection into his back. Larry has reported he found some relief within 24 hours and we hope to get an update in the near future to see his progress.



If you or anyone you know deals with chronic pain or a sports related injury please give us a call in Bradenton (941) 448-1199. For more information go to our website www.ruckerozonedoc.com