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Jesuit Inquisition Leads To SDAs Denying Christ. 4th Angel, Elijah, & The Law Denied By Laodiceans
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Last Sabbath we started a new series on the history of the Jesuits and how they began at the betrayal of Jesus before the crucifixion. When Jesus died there was a dark day, but before the dark day there was an inquisition. History always repeats, therefore there must be a Jesuit inquisition before the dark day for Seventh Day Adventists. Many will deny Christ in ways that they never imagined. The 4th Angel which is the hidden manna for this time, the prophet Elijah, and the law of God must hold there place of authority for present truth believers in the SDA Faith. Ellen White's work continues through a new chosen messenger.


#Jesuits

#SDA

#4thAngel

#Elijah

#Adventist


#SundayRest

#SundayLaw

#Vatican

#EndTimeProphecy

#AdventistProphecy


#Adventist

#DarkDay


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage


The Fourth Angel's Message (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=FmQMgUFqQHbFd2JG


Ellen White Prophecy Fulfills. Catholic Bishop Advises Trump On Public Policy. A Sunday Law Is Soon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHkIhDFil4E&t=1s


SDA Pastors In Apostasy With Bald Heads. Elijah is Hairy. Anton LaVey Church of Satan, & Shaved Head https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-MzIbuvHYY&t=1s


The Greatest SDA Apostasy (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=ab90SzVLfhsp1tWU


ProphesyAgainTV SDA Apostasy: Common Sense Protection. Ellen White, Guns, Firearms. Andrew Henriques https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QMrNeitzsQ&t=530s


Messengers of Present Truth Ministries, Jeremiah Davis, ProphesyAgainTV Are Teaching False Doctrine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI9QtYMxs0k


Judgment Of The Living Has Begun (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2&si=Z8a7cnnzWnHyYYBR


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
seventh day adventistjesuit orderend times warningsda churchjesuit agendacatholic jesuitsvatican jesuitssda apostasyjesuit generalsda prophecyprophesyagaintvjesuits in the sda churchsda present truthjesuit superiorjesuit superior generaljesuit influencejesuit connectionsroman catholic jesuitschurch infiltrationadventist jesuitjesuit inquisition
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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