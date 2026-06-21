Jesuit Inquisition Leads To SDAs Denying Christ. 4th Angel, Elijah, & The Law Denied By Laodiceans

Last Sabbath we started a new series on the history of the Jesuits and how they began at the betrayal of Jesus before the crucifixion. When Jesus died there was a dark day, but before the dark day there was an inquisition. History always repeats, therefore there must be a Jesuit inquisition before the dark day for Seventh Day Adventists. Many will deny Christ in ways that they never imagined. The 4th Angel which is the hidden manna for this time, the prophet Elijah, and the law of God must hold there place of authority for present truth believers in the SDA Faith. Ellen White's work continues through a new chosen messenger.





#Jesuits

#SDA

#4thAngel

#Elijah

#Adventist





#SundayRest

#SundayLaw

#Vatican

#EndTimeProphecy

#AdventistProphecy





#Adventist

#DarkDay





#SDAChurch





#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage





The Fourth Angel's Message (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=FmQMgUFqQHbFd2JG





Ellen White Prophecy Fulfills. Catholic Bishop Advises Trump On Public Policy. A Sunday Law Is Soon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHkIhDFil4E&t=1s





SDA Pastors In Apostasy With Bald Heads. Elijah is Hairy. Anton LaVey Church of Satan, & Shaved Head https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-MzIbuvHYY&t=1s





The Greatest SDA Apostasy (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=ab90SzVLfhsp1tWU





ProphesyAgainTV SDA Apostasy: Common Sense Protection. Ellen White, Guns, Firearms. Andrew Henriques https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QMrNeitzsQ&t=530s





Messengers of Present Truth Ministries, Jeremiah Davis, ProphesyAgainTV Are Teaching False Doctrine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI9QtYMxs0k





Judgment Of The Living Has Begun (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2&si=Z8a7cnnzWnHyYYBR





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David House 757-955-6871





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