Vaccines + Nanites + Artificial Intelligence = GMO YOU - Dr Carrie Madej and Reinette Senum

It's worse than we thought...

Lies, more lies and DAMNED MEDICAL LIES!

This IS a controlled, systematic GENOCIDE people: Vaccines + 5G + Artificial Intelligence means that if you don't die from the poison vaccine, if it changes your DNA, you are NO LONGER HUMAN, and someone who isn't you owns the patent to you, and it will allow the controllers to track and manipulate EVERY aspect of your health and life(or death) - even your thoughts AND YOU WILL THINK THE THOUGHTS ARE YOUR OWN - but they won't be.



There is nothing new under the sun - YAHWEH(GOD), destroyed all of the world(except 8 people) because, and I quote "...all flesh had become corrupt..." and only Noah was, "...pure in his generations..."



AND the bible, talking about the end times says, "But as the days of Noah were, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be." (fyi - "Son of Man" = Jesus) - so when He comes again, according to this verse, the conditions will be the same as then - people will have been genetically CORRUPTED, not even know it, and will be going about doing their everyday things completely oblivious to the truth and that they are damned (though I can promise you, SOMEONE has given them the chance to know the truth at some point and they rejected it - if you want to know what God does when someone rejects the truth then read:

2 Thessalonians 2:10-12)



Everyone needs to watch this all the way through, this is real, this is NOW!



Will YOU be assimilated? Will your loved-ones?



SHARE this truth, it's your responsibility - yes, you are your brothers keeper...