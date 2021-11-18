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‘Our Country Is Under Attack’: RFK, Jr. Speaks on CIA and Totalitarianism
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111 views • November 18, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Children’s Health Defense chairman, spoke at the 2021 Ron Paul Institute "Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism" conference where he called for Americans to stand up and protect the U.S. Constitution.
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Children's Health Defense Team
Mirrored from:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-defender-chd-cia-totalitarianism-us-constitution/
By
Children's Health Defense Team
Mirrored from:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-defender-chd-cia-totalitarianism-us-constitution/
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