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truck driver mauled because he stopped for protestors
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69 views • June 27, 2020
Reginald Denny thought he was doing the right thing by stopping his truck for the rioters. Watch these thugs dance and prance as they gang up and beat him... attempted murder... from which they continued their lives of crime.
Fortunately four courageous men saw this video on live television and went to his aid. They drove him to the hospital where 90 skull fractures were among his injuries.
Reginald Denny never fully recovered his ability to walk and talk.
The story: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Reginald+Denny&;ia=web
Fortunately four courageous men saw this video on live television and went to his aid. They drove him to the hospital where 90 skull fractures were among his injuries.
Reginald Denny never fully recovered his ability to walk and talk.
The story: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Reginald+Denny&;ia=web
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