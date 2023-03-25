SCARIEST STORY FROM THE ROAD: WE WERE RUN OUT OF CAMP AT MIDNIGHT!! #TRUESTORY #SASQUATCH #RFB

Scary and true, plus I wasnt alone I had another witness with me and a 90lbs pitbull terrier. All of us were scared so bad we bailed out after setting up the entire camp. Green Mountains Vt.#scarystories #Bigfoot #vermont #truestory

00:00 start

01:29 intro

02:28 skip intro

02:30 the story starts

06:07 THE TRIP IS PLANNED

06:45 FIRST RED FLAGS

08:08 HER SIDE OF STORY

11:18 MY SIDE OF THE STORY W/VISUAL AIDS

15:36 CRAZY COSMIC HAPPENINGS





Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos