SCARIEST STORY FROM THE ROAD: WE WERE RUN OUT OF CAMP AT MIDNIGHT!! #TRUESTORY #SASQUATCH #RFB

Scary and true, plus I wasnt alone I had another witness with me and a 90lbs pitbull terrier. All of us were scared so bad we bailed out after setting up the entire camp. Green Mountains Vt.#scarystories #Bigfoot #vermont #truestory
00:00 start
01:29 intro
02:28 skip intro
02:30 the story starts
06:07 THE TRIP IS PLANNED
06:45 FIRST RED FLAGS
08:08 HER SIDE OF STORY
11:18 MY SIDE OF THE STORY W/VISUAL AIDS
15:36 CRAZY COSMIC HAPPENINGS
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos
