© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN host attacks veteran amputee in Congress | REACTION
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • January 16, 2021
Representative Brian Mast of Florida, a veteran who lost his legs in battle, was questioned by CNN's Jake Tapper after raising certain concerns in the House Chamber. Mast joins Newsmax TV to react, discuss free speech and censorship, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Heather Childers and Bob Sellers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.